ECPO hosts spring 2017 Citizens and Clergy Academy

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will host its spring 2017 Citizens and Clergy Academy, a six-week training program for members of the community.

The Citizens and Clergy Academy is a training program designed to familiarize clergy and other members of the community with the day-to-day operations of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, starting April 18, and will run through May 30.

“The goal of this training program, which is held two times a year, is to help members of the community better understand the work of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office,” acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray said in a press release. “During the classes we explain what we do here. We explain the services available to witnesses and victims. We walk participants through the legal process and generally help members of the clergy and other participants understand the role of the county prosecutor’s office.”

Classes, which are open to anyone 18 years old or older, will be held at the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, which is located at 50 West Market St., third floor, Newark. A certificate will be awarded to each participant who successfully completes the course at the graduation ceremony.

Registration is required. Anyone with questions should contact Kimberly Jones at 973-621-1315.