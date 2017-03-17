NEWARK, NJ — More than 65 community and faith-based organizations will come together for the 11th annual Essex County Project Homeless Connect Day on Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Branch Brook Park Roller Skating Facility at the corner of Clifton Avenue and 7th Street in Newark. This all-day event will provide homeless residents with the opportunity to learn about available social services and health-related programs in a convenient, centralized location.

Project Homeless Connect Day is meant to raise awareness of the programs and services available to homeless county residents. Homeless residents visiting Branch Brook Park Roller Rink will receive a nutritious meal and have access to information about available programs and services specifically geared toward homeless clients. Among the services being offered are: public assistance, health screenings, mental health services, emergency services, educational services, veterans services, employment services and free haircuts.