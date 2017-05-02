MuckFest MS returns

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host MuckFest MS in South Mountain Reservation on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, beginning at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Northfield Avenue and Cherry Lane in West Orange. Participants navigate their way through a variety of military-style obstacles over a 5K course. Proceeds help provide programs and services to people living with multiple sclerosis in the Northeast area and drive cutting-edge research aimed at stopping MS.

“As a resident of Essex County, it always is great to come here,” Chapter President Lisa Gallipoli said, adding that the funds raised help those with MS to live better lives. For information and registration, call 800-346-6825 or visit www.muckfest.com. Participants in these events can receive admission discounts to Turtle Back Zoo, Codey Arena and the miniGOLF Safari in West Orange. The reduced admission is available on event days and participants must bring their race bib or proof of registration to receive the discount.