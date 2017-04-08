Luciano submits petition signatures for re-election

By on No Comment

Photo Courtesy of Leonard Luciano
Freeholder Leonard Luciano files petition signatures for re-election with Essex County Clerk Christopher Durkin.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Freeholder Leonard M. Luciano recently filed petition signatures seeking reelection to his third term.

“I am humbled to serve as freeholder since 2011 representing the 11 North and West Essex communities,” Luciano said. “During my tenure, Essex County parks continue to blossom, our recreation and service programs for children, families and seniors are flourishing, and our bond rating has been upgraded to Double A. In addition, we have completed many infrastructure road and bridge projects ensuring motorists safety throughout the county.”

  , ,

Luciano submits petition signatures for re-election added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply