Luciano submits petition signatures for re-election

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Freeholder Leonard M. Luciano recently filed petition signatures seeking reelection to his third term.

“I am humbled to serve as freeholder since 2011 representing the 11 North and West Essex communities,” Luciano said. “During my tenure, Essex County parks continue to blossom, our recreation and service programs for children, families and seniors are flourishing, and our bond rating has been upgraded to Double A. In addition, we have completed many infrastructure road and bridge projects ensuring motorists safety throughout the county.”