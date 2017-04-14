County to celebrate Earth Day

ROSELAND, NJ — The county’s 12th annual Earth Day Celebration will be at the Essex County Environmental Center, 621B Eagle Rock Ave. in Roseland, on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event offers residents the opportunity to participate in hands-on educational games and activities, canoe trips, bird walks, environmental information booths, enjoy live nature-themed music and shop in an eco-market.

The Environmental Center Staff has worked with partner agencies to present an Earth Day event that will appeal to all ages. The Essex County Beekeepers Society station will show the inner workings of a beehive and offer local, award-winning honey and other bee products for purchase. The New Jersey Woodturners will demonstrate how art is created from found pieces of wood and fallen tree branches. Learn about ways to protect the environment or go on a canoe ride. The 4-H Club will present its annual fair and there will be a local eco-vendor’s sale.

Admission is free but merchandise from vendors will be for sale. The event is sponsored by PSEG, Whole Foods, Rezza Trattoria e Pizza Romana in Roseland, Covanta and Aramark. For more information, visit www.essexcountynj.org or call 973-228-8776.