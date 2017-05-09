JFS MetroWest offers free screening of ‘The Hunting Ground’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — JFS MetroWest will offer a free screening of “The Hunting Ground” on Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at the Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. in Maplewood. This event is free and open to the community.

“The Hunting Ground” is a piercing documentary and monumental expose of sexual assault on college campuses. The film received two Emmy Award nominations for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

A dialogue and question-and-answer session will immediately follow the screening with a panel of educators and professionals who will discuss prevention, intervention and resources. For more information, contact Sylvia Heller at JFS at sheller@jfsmetrowest.org or 973-765-9050.