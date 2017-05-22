Essex County to commemorate Memorial Day

NEWARK, NJ — On Friday, May 26, County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. will host a wreath laying ceremony in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park to commemorate Memorial Day. Opened in September 2009, the 2.7-acre park and the Essex County Armed Forces Memorial are dedicated to the men and women who have served as members in the U.S. military. It has become a tranquil place for veterans to find solace and a constant reminder about the great contributions they have made to our country. The event will be held at noon in the park on West Market Street in Newark, rain or shine.