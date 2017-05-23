County to host open house at zoo on June 3

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 15th annual Essex County Open House will be Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. The carnival-like event combines games and activities to entertain and provide information to raise public awareness about the programs and services provided by Essex County. The open house includes free admission to the zoo.

“Our annual open house has become a county tradition that our residents look forward to attending. Hosting this popular event at Turtle Back Zoo is a unique way to make county government more accessible and raise awareness about the many ways we contribute to our residents’ quality of life,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said.

The annual event is an opportunity for Essex County employees to display their creativity and enthusiasm and promote their offices and services. Carnival games, treasure chests, prize wheels and trivia tests are some of the activities that will make this year’s event exciting. Every county department, division and office, including county-related agencies and authorities, will have information about their functions, and directors and employees will be on hand to answer questions.

For more information, call 973-621-4400.