NJ Transit participates in National Safety Month

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit is joining with the National Safety Council and numerous other organizations across the country in recognizing National Safety Month during the month of June. Safety is the utmost priority for the corporation and NJ Transit recognizes that collaboration between the agency and the public is necessary to effectively promote safe choices around the public transportation system, according to a press release.

“The safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority,” NJ Transit Executive Director Steven H. Santoro said in the release. “That’s why we have been so focused on having Amtrak perform critical infrastructure repairs at Penn Station New York to ensure the reliability of the tracks, which serve as the foundation of safety for tens of thousands of customers each and every day.

“We can use this month to be reminded of some simple do’s and don’ts which will further promote a safe environment for our customers and our employees,” Santoro continued.

For rail and light rail safety: Never take a shortcut along, around or across rail tracks; only cross railroad tracks in clearly-identified, designated areas where there are lights, signs and grade crossings; always stand behind the yellow safety line when waiting on the station platform; do not lean on train doors and stand clear as the doors open and close; no running or playing on platforms or around tracks; and listen to train personnel and watch your steps when boarding and exiting a train.

For bus safety when waiting for and riding a bus: use designated crosswalks and sidewalks to reach the bus stop; never run after a bus as you may slip and fall, or may be struck by another vehicle; wait for the bus at designated stops and stand 2 to 3 feet from the curb; hold handrails while boarding the bus; and stand behind the white line when the bus is in motion.

NJ Transit will be increasing safety advertising and handouts onboard bus, rail and light rail vehicles, according to the release. During the month, NJ Transit will be hosting employee safety day events at various work sites to remind employees of the importance of safety protocols.