Recycle your old tires with Essex County

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The Essex County Department of Public Works invites Essex County residents to bring used and unwanted tires to the Essex County Used Tire Recycling Day on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 99 West Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to protect our environment and reduce our waste stream. Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day and Computer & Electronics Recycling Day, turning in old tires is another great way to remove hazardous materials from our waste stream and have them disposed properly and safely,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Not only are old tires a nuisance, but they pose a serious health hazard. Rainwater can collect in tires that are left outside. This can become an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed and creates a serious public health and quality-of-life problem.”

During the recycling event, rubber tires with or without metal rims will be accepted. Rims will not be returned to residents; they will be recycled. The collected tires will be delivered to a state-licensed transfer waste facility, which will recycle the tires into new uses.

The event is for Essex County residents only. Residents are not charged when they bring materials, but they must provide proof of residency at the site. Commercial businesses may not drop off materials. For more information, call 973-226-8500, ext. 2580.