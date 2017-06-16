Learn the signs of stroke

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Approximately 800,000 people suffer from stroke each year. Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death, and is a leading cause of disability in the United States. Despite these alarming numbers, the vast majority of Americans are unable to identify the signs of a stroke. RWJBarnabas Health urges people to learn the signs and symptoms of a stroke.

Stroke is a medical emergency. When recognized and treated immediately, stroke is treatable. Some of the most common signs include sudden weakness or numbness of the leg, arm, face or side of the body; difficulty seeing in one or both eyes; sudden dizziness or loss of balance; sudden intense headache; or difficulty speaking or sudden memory loss.

You can easily remember the sudden signs and symptoms of stroke by referring to the acronym F.A.S.T.

Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

Arm: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Can they correctly repeat the sentence? Does the speech sound garbled or slurred?

Time: If the answer to any of the above is yes, call 9-1-1 immediately to get the person to the emergency room quickly. Stroke patients only have a 4.5-hour window from onset of symptoms to be treated. Be sure to check the time so you can tell the doctor when you first noticed the symptoms, as this information will affect treatment decisions.

In addition, RWJBarnabas Health encourages people to understand and manage the many health and lifestyle factors that can decrease the risk of stroke. To lower your risk, don’t smoke; manage alcohol intake; manage and monitor your blood pressure and cholesterol; exercise regularly; and maintain a healthy diet.