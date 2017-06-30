Family nights, ‘zoo-vies’ at Turtle Back Zoo

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesdays and Thursdays during the months of July and August, Turtle Back Zoo will have family nights with extended evening hours to 8:30 p.m., with the last admission to the zoo at 8 p.m. In addition, on Wednesday evenings during July and August, “zoo-vies,” featuring animal-related movies, will be shown on the top floor of the Turtle Back Zoo parking deck.

Family Nights will be Wednesdays, July 5, 12, 19 and 26 and Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, and Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. In addition, Thursdays in August are Pokemon GO zoo nights. Enjoy catching and battling unique creatures throughout the zoo with 17 PokeStops and two gyms. Lures are released every half hour during the event. Paid admission is required to enter the zoo each evening. Learn more about playing Pokemon Go at the zoo at http://turtlebackzoo.com/play-pokemon-go/.

Families coming to “zoo-vies” should bring their own chair or blanket on which to sit. Films will begin at dusk on Wednesdays. Admission to the movies is free, and movies will be canceled in the event of rain. Watch “Disneynature African Cats” on July 5, “Tarzan” on July 12, “The Adventures of Milo and Otis” on July 19, “The Secret Life of Pets” on July 26, “Ferngully: The Last Rainforest” on Aug. 2, “How to Train Your Dragon” on Aug. 9, “Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom” on Aug. 16, “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” on Aug. 23 and “Moana” on Aug. 30.