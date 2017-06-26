NJ Transit launches customer service effort for summer service changes

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit is rolling out several customer-focused initiatives in preparation for Amtrak’s repair work at Penn Station New York and the associated service changes this summer.

Customers can now begin purchasing their monthly passes for July, which include the deeply discounted fares to Hoboken for Morris & Essex Midtown Direct customers. Customers traveling to New York City via Hoboken cross-honoring options will see a savings of up to 63 percent off of their usual fare.

Customers purchasing discounted M&E monthly or weekly passes to Hoboken will still be able to use those passes on the early morning weekday Midtown Direct trains that go directly to Penn Station, on all weekend Midtown Direct trains to and from Penn Station, and on all regularly scheduled Midtown Direct trains to and from Penn Station from July 1 through 9, prior to the service changes.

NJ Transit’s “Trip Planner” feature on njtransit.com and the mobile app have been updated with the new summer service schedules. Customers can now log on from computers and smartphones to plan station-to-station trips for travel between July 10 and Sept. 1, utilizing the new summer schedules. Customers are strongly encouraged to prepare their travel plans in advance using these tools and to familiarize themselves with the cross-honoring options available for travel to and from New York City on weekdays in July and August.