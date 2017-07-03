JFS MetroWest awarded ‘Breaking Barriers’ matching grant

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — JFS MetroWest has been awarded a $25,000 matching grant by the Jewish Funders Network and Genesis Prize Foundation as part of the “Breaking Barriers” initiative aimed at promoting inclusion for those with disabilities in Jewish life. The award is part of a matching grant program created in honor of 2016 Genesis Prize Laureate Itzhak Perlman, a world-renowned violinist and activist for people with disabilities. In lieu of accepting the prize money, Perlman directed the funds to promote inclusion of those with disabilities in Jewish life, as well as to support young people pursuing careers in classical music.

The grant provides a match to a gift previously announced by the Eric Eliezer Levenson Foundation for Hope, which is in memory of Eta and Mark Levenson’s son, Eric, and supports annual programming related to mental health awareness. With these funds, JFS MetroWest will train its staff on additional treatment modalities, offer programming in the MetroWest Jewish community related to the stigma of mental health, including understanding the potential impact of anxiety and depression, and provide educational programming on suicide prevention.

The JFN grant, which seeks to promote inclusiveness for those with disabilities, coupled with the Eric Eliezer Levenson Foundation For Hope gift, will enable JFS MetroWest to bring a crucial message about mental health issues to the public. Promoting inclusion, specifically the inclusion of individuals who appear similar to everyone else on the outside, however may think or feel differently on the inside, is the main purpose of this grant. The stigma associated with mental illness keeps those thoughts hidden and can lead to lifelong feelings of isolation and potentially thoughts of suicide.

“We are excited about the initiatives under way to combat the stigma associated with mental illness in the MetroWest NJ Jewish community. Raising awareness about mental health is a critical part of making this community more inclusive,” Lauren Hennion, the director of clinical services at JFS MetroWest, said.

The Levensons are pleased to be able to join with the Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ to break those barriers to treatment and inclusion in the greater community.

“After a 14-year battle with depression, our beautiful, talented, sensitive, intelligent son, Eric Eliezer, took his own life on Feb. 4, 2016, at the age of 28,” the Levensons said. “Eric suffered in silence, and yet still managed to graduate from Muhlenberg College in 2010, with a degree in music and psychology. In the ensuing years, until his death, Eric was a direct care worker for people with developmental disabilities and other challenges. Eric felt strongly that someone needed to be the voice for those who cannot advocate for themselves. We, his family, are committed to continuing this legacy in Eric Eliezer’s name, and ensuring that others not suffer in silence, not be stigmatized because of their challenges and not see suicide as the only option to those challenges.”

A total of 22 organizations received a Breaking Barriers Award, which resulted in $3.17 million in new funds dedicated to this philanthropic area. The initiative’s review committee received 54 applications representing more than 70 unique funders. The 22 winning recipients represent 19 cities across the United States.