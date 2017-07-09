NJAW offers wise water tips for summer heat

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — As the season continues, with summer heat and activities in full swing, New Jersey American Water offers tips to help avoid the water overuse pitfalls that frequently happen during this time of year. These tips and insights are designed to help people save money while alleviating stress on water supplies and infrastructure in the heat of summer.

“Flower and vegetable gardens, swimming pools and kiddie pools, car washes and rinsing off sandy feet before heading indoors — all the activities that go hand-in-hand with summer, also go hand-in-hand with increased water use and water waste,” Kevin Kirwan, NJAW vice president of operations, said in a press release. “Unfortunately, a large number of consumers don’t think about this ‘in the moment.’ Instead, the reality hits when they get a higher water bill a couple of months later. Our goal is to raise people’s awareness and help them be proactive before the damage is done.”

New Jersey American Water wants to remind people of the value and finite supply of water, while empowering them with tips they can use every day to reduce usage and save money. New Jersey American Water’s summer wise water tips include:

Reuse it. Use water from rain barrels and kiddie pools for watering lawn and gardens.

Embrace the bucket. Instead of using a running hose, use water contained in a bucket for washing cars and pets, and rinsing sandy/grassy feet.

Timing is everything. Only water during the coolest parts of the day — early morning or evening — to minimize evaporation. Also, be aware of which plants don’t need to be watered every day.

Rain delay. Watch weather forecast to avoid “Mother Nature” re-watering your garden, which could also damage plants.

Pick your plants wisely. Purchase varieties that require less water and remain hearty in drier weather. And don’t forget to mulch — only 2 to 3 inches — to help with water retention.

Be a leak detective. Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems and pipes. For help, download New Jersey American Water’s Leak Detection Kit at newjerseyamwater.com under Water Information.

Raise the blade. Raise the level of your lawn mower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering.

Keep an eye out. Watch your sprinkler’s “sweep” to make sure all the water is reaching vegetation that needs it and not the pavement. Check this frequently in case a person or animal has accidentally redirected your sprinkler.

“We’re encouraging people to be smart about their water usage. By following these summer wise water usage tips, we want to help customers understand the common sense of using water responsibly and begin to make year-round water conservation practices a part of every-day life,” Kirwan said.

More tips and information on wise water use are available on New Jersey American Water’s website at www.newjerseyamwater.com.