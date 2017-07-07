School board candidacy deadline approaches

TRENTON, NJ — Citizens interested in running for local school board office must file nominating petitions with their county clerk by 4 p.m. on Monday, July 31, for their names to appear on the Nov. 7 General Election ballot.

Nominating petitions must be signed by at least 10 registered voters of the school district. Information about the school board nominating process is available on the New Jersey School Boards Association’s candidates’ information webpage at www.njsba.org/candidacy.

By law, school board membership is a non-partisan public office. It is also unpaid.