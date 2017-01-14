NCGW to hold annual Harambee breakfast

NEWARK, NJ — The National Council of Negro Women, Section of the Oranges, will celebrate its 34th Harambee breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 149 Springfield Ave. in Newark.

The breakfast’s theme is “Keeping the Lights On: Education, Activism and Sisterhood,” with guest speaker Maretta J. Short, founder and president of the Women of Color and Allies Essex County Development Corporation. Conchita Crawford, the executive director of the East Orange/Orange Development Corporation, will be honored with the Community Service Award.

Admission to the breakfast is charged. For more information, contact Lorraine Middleton at 973-568-6363 or Brenda Myrick at 862-252-9408.