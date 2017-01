EAST ORANGE, NJ — The person found dead in Vailsburg Park on Monday, Dec. 26, has been identified as Darin Henry, 34, of East Orange.

The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology. Henry had been reported missing by a family member. He was identified by his fingerprints.

At this time the death does not appear to be suspicious. There were no signs of trauma or injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.