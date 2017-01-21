East Orange City Hall to stay open late on Mondays

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Starting Monday, Jan. 9, three key city offices in East Orange will remain open late on Mondays until 6:30 p.m.

“Every year, we work toward making our services as accessible and convenient as possible to our customers. As we start off 2017, we are pleased to share that we’ve extended our operating hours on Mondays to accommodate those who may be unable to get to City Hall during normal business hours,” said East Orange Mayor Lester E. Taylor III.

The offices that will be open include:

Tax Collection

Licensing and Permits

Property Maintenance — Building and Code Inspection

With the exception of federal holidays, those offices — which are located on the first and third floors of City Hall — will stay open on Mondays until 6:30 p.m.

In addition to being able to drop off and pick up applications for special licensing and building permits, late-night visitors can also conduct on-the-spot transactions, such as paying taxes, purchasing overnight temporary permits for street parking and registering vacant and abandoned properties. The Superintendent’s Test, which is administered by the Building Division, will also be given between 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Mondays.

For more information, call 973-266-5100.