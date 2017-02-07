Metro YMCA ranked in top 5 percent of U.S. nonprofits

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — For the sixth year straight, the nation’s largest charity evaluator has awarded the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges its top rating in recognition of the organization’s sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

“Only 5 percent of the charities we evaluate have received at least six consecutive four-star evaluations, indicating that Metro YMCAs of the Oranges outperforms most other charities in America,” Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher wrote in a press release. “This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Metro YMCA of the Oranges apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

The Metro YMCA is the largest association of YMCAs in New Jersey, serving more than 35,000 people at its six branches: East Orange YMCA, Fairview Lake YMCA Camps, South Mountain YMCA in Maplewood, Sussex County YMCA, Wayne YMCA and West Essex YMCA in Livingston.

“I am proud that Metro YMCA has again been recognized for our diligence in providing effective programs in a financially efficient way that respects the trust of our donors,” Metro YMCA President and CEO Richard K. Gorab said in the release. “Being awarded Charity Navigator’s four-star rating for a sixth straight year gives donors confidence that we are careful stewards of their generosity.”

Charity Navigator evaluates the financial health, accountability and transparency of more than 8,000 organizations in the U.S. to help people decide which charities are worthy of their donations. A nonprofit itself, Charity Navigator accepts no advertising monies or donations from the organizations it evaluates to ensure unbiased evaluations, and it does not charge the public to access its data.