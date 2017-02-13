NAACP to hold two-part workshop

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Oranges and Maplewood unit of the NAACP is hosting a two-part “Parent to School Pipeline Workshop” to provide parents with the skills needed to effectively advocate for their child’s academic success.

The two workshops will be held at First Baptist Church, 103 Valley St. in South Orange, on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Saturday, March 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. The second workshop will include a presentation by Andrea Lewis, director of the Regional Achievement Center, part of the New Jersey Department of Education.

Pre-register for this event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/parent-advocacy-workshoptickets-31293745435?aff=erelpanelorg. For more information, call the unit at 973-675-5325.