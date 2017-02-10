NAACP to screen ‘Hidden Colors’

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Oranges and Maplewood unit of the NAACP will conduct public workshops at local libraries to celebrate the accomplishments and cultural heights that the people of the African diaspora have achieved. The documentary film “Hidden Colors” will be screened.

“Hidden Colors” is about the real and untold history of people of color around the globe. The film discusses some of the reasons the contributions of African, African Americans and aboriginal people have been omitted from the pages of history.

The “Hidden Colors” presentations will occur at West Orange Public Library, 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; at South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road, on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.; at East Orange Public Library, 21 S. Arlington Ave., on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Orange Public Library, 348 Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. The Maplewood screening was Feb. 8.

The events are free. There will be an opportunity to discuss the presentation with local representatives after each presentation.