FAMILYConnections’ annual Tasting Gala returns

LIVINGSTON, NJ — FAMILYConnections 13th annual Tasting Gala will be Tuesday, May 2, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Westminster Hotel in Livingston. This year’s honorees are award-winning chef James Laird, who will receive the Champion of the People award, and former FAMILYConnections President and Maplewood Mayor Ellen Davenport, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement award.

The event will include a silent and basket auction. This fun-filled evening of fine food and wine will raise funds for 35 community programs benefiting 4,000 local children, adults and families.

For more information, visit www.familyconnectionsnj.org.