Lifelong WO resident honored for 5 decades of public service

ORANGE, NJ — Lifelong West Orange resident and U.S. Postal Service customer service supervisor Louis Ruggieri was honored for his 50 years of public service on Thursday, March 2, by postal executives, managers, colleagues and friends at a special ceremony at the Orange Main Post Office.

U.S. Postal Service Northeast Area Vice President Edward Phelan presented Ruggieri with a 50-year pin and congratulatory letter from Postmaster General Megan Brennan. Ruggieri was also recognized by Northern N.J. District Manager Steven Hernandez, Orange Postmaster Virginia Garrett and Northern New Jersey District Post Office Operations Manager Tim Mulligan.

Ruggieri graduated from West Orange High School in 1966 and began his postal career in November of that same year as a part-time flexible letter carrier in West Orange, a branch of the Orange Post Office.

Over the years, he completed the Postal Service’s supervisory training program, earned an associate’s degree from Morris County College, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from William Paterson University. In addition to being a letter carrier for 18 years, Ruggieri served 29 years as a supervisor of customer service and three years as an acting manager of customer services.

Ruggieri and his wife, Linda, have been married for 40 years and have three sons: Louis, Edward and Charles.

Ruggieri indicated that he has no immediate plans for retirement as yet. He loves to come to work and enjoys restoring a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air in his spare time.

“The USPS work environment seems as though it is constantly changing to improve the service to our customers and keep our lead over potential competitors,” Ruggieri said in a press release. “I consider myself blessed to have had the privilege to work with innumerable beautiful people over the years.”

