New Hope Baptist Church to host three-night Spring Revival

EAST ORANGE, NJ — With the spring season soon arriving with its beauty, rebirth and renewal, New Hope Baptist Church of East Orange believes that this is the perfect time to also offer a chance for rejuvenation and revitalization from a spiritual perspective for its members and the community.

That’s why the church is hosting a three-night Spring Revival event scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. at the church, 144 Norman St., East Orange.

“Faced with so many things in our society today, Christians need to be encouraged and uplifted to stay and remain focused. Spring Revival provides that opportunity, because it is a time of revitalization, renewal, restoration and recovery – all a part of spiritual refreshing,” explained the Rev. Dwight D. Gill, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church of East Orange.

Guest revivalist will be the Rev. Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr., senior pastor of Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis, Ind. He accepted his call to ministry at the age of 17 and has served as the senior pastor of Eastern Star Church since 1988. Through his leadership, the “One Church in Three Locations” has grown to more than 10,000 members and has planted three churches in Indianapolis as well.

In August 2007, Johnson launched Kingdom Word Ministries and authored the following five titles: “Song of Solomon: Love, Sex and Relationships,” “Making A Comeback: Reclaiming Our Lives In Christ,” “Life Illustrated: Daily Thoughts For Your Daily Walk,” “Dialogue with My Daughters” and his newest release, “Dialogue with My Sons.”

He received a bachelor’s degree in religion with honors from Bishop College in Dallas. He has also received numerous honorary doctorate degrees, highly-esteemed community awards and was voted the 2012 “Best Pulpiteer” by Black Christian News Network One, an international online media resource. A devoted husband, Johnson is married to Sharon Henry Johnson and is the loving father of four sons.

The public is welcome and encouraged to worship with New Hope Baptist Church of East Orange at this three-night revival of prayer, praise and powerful preaching. For more information, call the church at 973-678-6710.