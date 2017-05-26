Essex Rising to hold film screening, shed light on issues facing refugees

ORANGE, NJ — Essex Rising Film Club will host “Refugee Stories,” a film screening and discussion with local filmmakers of two films portraying life as a refugee in America, on Friday, June 2, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the ValleyArts Community Gallery, 400 S. Jefferson St. in Orange. Parking is available on Tompkins, Forest, Freeman and S. Jefferson Streets.

This event is being held to support local artists while educating participants on issues facing recent Syrian refugees, such as discrimination, unemployment and anxiety over the future. Ticket sales and donations will benefit Refugee Outreach International, a local organization focused on increasing educational opportunities for local Syrian refugees. This event is sponsored by Essex Rising and hosted by ValleyArts District.