Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team defeats Glen Ridge in the Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament

GLEN RIDGE – Senior guard Grace Cannon had 19 points and junior Raquel Plata had seven points to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 41-30 win over Glen Ridge on Dec. 27 in the Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament in a matchup of unbeaten teams.

Bloomfield improved to a 4-0 record. Glen Ridge moved to 3-1.

Cannon also had eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals and Plata had four assists and four steals.

Junior Aicha Naouai had six points and three rebounds; senior forward Kasey Coury had four points; junior guard Jayda Lee and sophomore forward Toni Blandford each had two points and sophomore Sara Edmond had one point and 16 rebounds for the BHS Bengals.

Gabby Kinzler had 11 points to lead the GRHS Ridgers. Leslie Jaiyesimi had nine points; Juliann Lisovicz and Claire McMahon each had four points and Claire McMahon had two points for GRHS.

The Ridgers will play People’s Prep in the consolation game at 2 p.m. and the Bengals will play Belleville in the championship game at 5:30 p.m., both on Dec. 28.