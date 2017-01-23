Free and reduced meals offered at child care center

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Love and Laughter Child Care Center, 1200 Clinton Ave., Suite 110, Irvington, has announced sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. This is a federally funded program that reimburses sponsoring agencies that provide healthy meals and snacks at no charge to children enrolled in licensed or approved dare-care facilities. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants in the Child Care Food Program and are served without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability.

Following are the Income Eligibility Guidelines used in determining eligibility for free and reduced-price meals for the period from July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2017:

Family size/free yearly income/reduced yearly income

1, $15,444, $21,978

2, $20,826, $29,637

3, $26,208, $37,296

4, $31,590, $44,955

Each additional family member, +$5,408, +$7,696

The Child and Adult Care Food Program is a federal program of the Food and Nutrition Service, United States Department of Agriculture.

To contact the Love and Laughter Child Care Center, call 973-373-4100 or fax 973-373-8030.