New year, new career, new you

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Are your children starting school? Going to college? Are you contemplating “what’s next” for you? On Thursday, Jan. 12, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Jennifer Rodgers and Andrea Garrido of Turning Leaf Career Consulting will run a program at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women to help you do just that. Join these experienced career counselors and start to focus on options for the next chapter of your life.

This program will be held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women, Suite 120, 70 South Orange Ave. in Livingston. Registration is required and programs are open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information about this or other programs, call 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW, and charged for non-members.