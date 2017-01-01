NCJW presents ‘Investing 101’

LIVINGSTON, NJ — As your life changes, so do your investment needs. Stacey Rudbart, vice president and financial adviser at RBC Wealth Management, will provide a basic understanding of how the market operates and why investing will help you achieve your goals. This workshop will be held at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women, Suite 120, 70 South Orange Ave. in Livingston on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 7:15 to 9 p.m.

This program will be held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women, Suite 120, 70 South Orange Ave. in Livingston. Registration is required and programs are open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information about this or other programs, call 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW, and charged for non-members.