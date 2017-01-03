West Essex YMCA to host wellness open house Jan. 7

LIVINGSTON, NJ — More than a third of people who make a New Year’s resolution give up by February, and very few succeed, but the West Essex YMCA helps members reach wellness goals with the support of a strong community.

“The West Essex YMCA teaches people skills and provides the support that help them achieve wellness in body, mind and spirit,” Executive Director Helen Flores said in a press release. “We take a holistic approach to health and make it fun for adults, children and families to get and stay fit.”

Area residents are invited to an open house on Saturday, Jan. 7, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to see all that the Y has to offer. Guests can enjoy activities for children, including a bounce house from 3 to 6 p.m.; sample fitness classes till noon; take part in family yoga at 1 p.m. and family Zumba at 2 p.m.; and take advantage of membership specials.

Everyone who joins on Jan. 7 gets a $50 credit toward program fees, and all visitors, including existing members, can enter to win a three-month membership. Joiner fees are waived for all who sign up between Dec. 22 and Jan. 31. Two people who join together both receive 20 percent off dues for as long as they both remain members.

Starting a fitness regimen can be intimidating, so the Y offers a free 12-week wellness coaching program for new members. Y professionals teach newcomers how to use exercise machines, develop proper form and set achievable goals.

To find out more about the open house and memberships, go to www.westessexymca.org, stop by the facility at 321 South Livingston Ave. in Livingston, or call 973-992-7500.