TBA sports breakfast features Willie Randolph

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Men’s Club of Temple B’nai Abraham will hold its annual sports breakfast at the temple, 300 East Northfield Road in Livingston. Men’s Club is excited to present this year’s guest speaker Willie Randolph, two-time World Series champion, former N.Y. Yankees player and former N.Y. Mets manager.

The breakfast and check-in will begin at 9 a.m. and the program will begin at 10 a.m. A breakfast buffet prepared by Men’s Club members will be served. There will be an opportunity for autograph signing with Randolph.

During an 18-year baseball career, Randolph played for six different teams, most notably the New York Yankees. He was a six-time All-Star at second base and two-time World Series champion with the Yankees. Upon retiring as a player, he joined the Yankees as a coach for 11 years. He later served as manager of the New York Mets from 2005 to June 2008.

Admission is charged. All children must be accompanied by an adult. To purchase tickets, visit www.tbanj.org. For further ticket information, call the temple office at 973-994-2290.