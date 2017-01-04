TBA Women’s Interfaith Forum in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6:45 P.M., Temple B’nai Abraham’s Sisterhood and Social Action Committee will co-sponsor the 23rd annual Women’s Interfaith Forum, celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.s legacy, at the temple located at 300 East Northfield Road in Livingston.

Since 1994, the Temple B’nai Abraham Women’s Interfaith Forum has gathered women from greater Essex County’s houses of worship and faith-based groups to share a vegetarian meal prepared by the women of TBA’s Sisterhood and a discussion about issues of interest to women of all backgrounds. The topic this year is managing wellness in a stressful world. TBA congregational nurse and spiritual director Karen Frank will moderate the panel discussion. A question-and-answer period will follow.

A vegetarian/dairy buffet supper will be served. Reservations are required. There is no charge for this event, but seating is limited. Register online at https://tbanj.org/womens-interfaith-forum/ byWednesday, Jan. 11, or call 973-994-2290. When you register, indicate to which house of worship or faith-based group you are affiliated. For more information, visit www.tbanj.org.