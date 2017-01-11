NCJW offers computer classes

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Sign up now for computer classes at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women. Outlook is scheduled for three sessions on consecutive Tuesdays beginning Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon. Intro to Word will run for five sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Feb. 1 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. LinkedIn is two sessions; part one will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and part two will be Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You must have a LinkedIn account set up prior to class to participate.

Classes are held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women in Suite 120, 70 South Orange Ave. in Livingston. Classes are open to all women who need to improve their skills for job positions or who would just like to learn for their own personal use. There is a fee per course, and registration is required.

For further information and to register for any programs, call the Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Inquire about reduced fees and waivers.