Experience the majesty of havdalah with TBA

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Jewish Learning Program of Temple B’nai Abraham in Livingston invites families to a fun evening learning about havdalah and the ending of Shabbat.

The event will include craft activities, stories and a fun mobile planetarium program presented by Matthew Meyer of What’s Out There?​ — using the Starlab Portable Planetarium System, they bring the universe to you. The students are able to view the nighttime sky on the particular day of the visit. They will observe the stars, planets, the moon and other celestial objects as they appear in the evening sky. With interactive presentations right in the temple, the children are the assistants to the presenter. They will help locate major stars, planets that are visible and the moon. The goal of this program is to engage all students in learning, to have them develop an appreciation of astronomy and a genuine curiosity about the world around them. This event is recommended for families with children ages 4 and older, but all ages welcome.

A pizza and salad dinner is included; admission is charged. RSVP online​​ at www.tbanj.org or to Brenda Small at bsmall@tbanj.org. For information, call 973-994-3950.​ The temple is located at 300 E. Northfield Road in Livingston, with the entrance on East Cedar Street.