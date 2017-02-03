‘The Media and the Holocaust’ at TBA

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., Temple B’nai Abraham’s 2017 Bloom Lecture Series will offer perspectives on the Media and the Holocaust with lectures on “The Anne Frank Phenomenon” and “The Holocaust on American Television,” led by professor Jeffrey Shandler, chair of the Bildner Center for Jewish Studies at Rutgers University. This lecture series, supported by the Bernard and Muriel Bloom Memorial Lecture Fund, is free and open to the community. The temple is located at 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston, with the entrance on East Cedar Street.

Acclaimed as an exciting and stimulating lecturer, Shandler has focused his scholarly research on Yiddish history and literature, the intersection of media — especially digital media — and Jewish life, and perceptions of the Holocaust, the focus of his Temple B’nai Abraham lectures.

You are welcome to attend a single lecture or the entire series. Register online at www.tbanj.org or call 973-994-2290.