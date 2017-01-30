‘History Through Text’ with Rabbi Kulwin

LIVINGSTON, NJ — “History Through Text” is a seminar to be offered throughout the year, at Temple B’nai Abraham in Livingston. Led by Rabbi Clifford Kulwin, each class will also be a stand-alone unit, taught in blocks, so that an inability to attend all — or even most — of the sessions will not be an impediment to an enjoyable and stimulating learning experience.

The first class will begin Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at the temple, 300 E. Northfield Road. Classes will then meet on Feb. 22, and March 8, 15 and 29, all at 7 p.m. This series is free and open to the community. To register, visit www.tbanj.org or call 973-994-2290.