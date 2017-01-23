TBA Women’s Interfaith Forum honors Dr. King

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, more than 180 participants from numerous houses of worship and faith-based groups from greater Essex County attended Temple B’nai Abraham’s 23rd annual Women’s Interfaith Forum to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, sponsored by the temple’s Social Action Committee and Sisterhood.

Since 1994, the Temple B’nai Abraham Women’s Interfaith Forum has served as a backdrop for dialog about issues that are of interest to women of all backgrounds and to share a vegetarian meal, prepared by the women of TBA’s Sisterhood. This year a panel of experts led a discussion on “Managing Wellness in a Stressful World: Exploring Tools for Mindfulness and Self-Care.”

