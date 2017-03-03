TBA to host annual Purim carnival

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Jewish Learning Program of Temple B’nai Abraham, led by Jewish Learning Director Melissa Weiner, will hold A Hootin’, Hollerin’, Western-themed Purim carnival on Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the temple, 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston. All are welcome to attend and encouraged to dress in costume.

The students from the JLP and The Early School as well as children from the community are invited to enjoy numerous creative games such as Frog Hop, Fat Cats, the Shalach Manot game, Hamantaschen baking and face painting, as well as inflatables.

Admission is charged for children older than 2; all children must be accompanied by an adult, who enter for free. The carnival fare of popcorn, cotton candy and pizza will be available for purchase. To register, call 973-994-3950 or send an email to Brenda Small at bsmall@tbanj.org. For details, visit www.tbanj.org.