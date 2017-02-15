LIVINGSTON, NJ — Are you planning a bar or bat mitzvah, wedding or other celebratory event? Come to the annual party showcase at Temple B’nai Abraham, 300 E. Northfield Road in Livingston, on Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 3 p.m.

There will be numerous vendors, including DJs, bands, photographers, videographers, caterers, florists, decor designers, invitation specialists, party planners, special occasion gift items, special occasion clothing and much more. Come taste, dance and enjoy. This event is free and open to the public; there is plenty of free parking.

For information regarding participating as a vendor or the names of the vendors at the showcase, contact Ken Baroff at www.partyshowcases.com. For information regarding utilizing Temple B’nai Abraham’s facilities for a celebration, contact 973-994-2290 or visit the TBA website at www.tbanj.org.