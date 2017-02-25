Overwhelmed with paper clutter? NCJW has the solution

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Clutter is postponed decisions. Join Ellen Palestine, a certified professional organizer, on Thursday, March 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. to learn how to manage and organize the mounds of paper clutter accumulated in homes and offices. Palestine will also provide tips on when to shred, store or save.

Registration is required and programs are open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information about this or other programs, call the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 973-994-4994, or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW and charged for non-members, and are held at 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston.