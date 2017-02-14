NCJW offers computer classes in March

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Sign up now for computer classes at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women. Basic Excel is scheduled for six classes on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning March 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. Intermediate Word will run for five sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Classes are held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston. They are open to all women who need to improve their skills for job positions or who would just like to learn for their own personal use. There is a fee per course and registration is required.

For further information and to register for any programs, call the Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org.