DOI medical director leads post-film discussion

Dr. Joshua Schor, medical director of Daughters of Israel in West Orange, and Amy Ganz Sadeghi, chairwoman of Greater MetroWest CARES.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Dr. Joshua Schor, medical director of Daughters of Israel in West Orange, led a post-screening conversation on “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” based on the bestseller by Dr. Atul Gawande.

The event, sponsored by Greater MetroWest CARES, took place Jan. 30 at the Joseph Kushner Hebrew Academy. The documentary and discussion that followed focused on what matters most to patients and families facing difficult treatment decisions, and how to have these conversations ahead of a medical crisis.

