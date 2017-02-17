Route 10 lane closures for resurfacing and signal improvement

WEST ORANGE / LIVINGSTON, NJ — New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced the start of a resurfacing project on Route 10 that will require single-lane closures between Livingston and West Orange in Essex County as the project advances.

Having begun Friday, Feb. 17, the lane closures will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays for the next several weeks. Temporary shoulder and lane closures will be necessary in both directions on Route 10 from Harvest Lane in Livingston to Kelly Drive in West Orange.

Following the initial construction preparation, traffic signal upgrades, sidewalk and ADA curb ramp improvements are scheduled to occur daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the next several months. Final milling and paving is scheduled to take place this fall.

The $2.3 million state-funded Route 10 resurfacing project is expected to be completed in early 2018. The 3-mile resurfacing project will be completed in stages, and will include ADA ramps and curbs, and upgrades to six traffic signals. NJDOT has designed the project to advance with temporary lane closures, reopening after each shift. All lanes will be maintained during the morning and evening commutes. Any required detours will be coordinated between state and local authorities.

Variable message signs will be utilized throughout the project limits to provide advance notification to motorists of all traffic pattern changes associated with the resurfacing project. Throughout the project, NJDOT will provide information before any upcoming road or ramp closures.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information.