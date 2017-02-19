TBA teens collect prom dresses

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Teen Tikkun Olam members of Temple B’nai Abraham are collecting formal dresses, appropriate for proms, for Project G.L.A.M., a project of WGIRLS Inc.

Project Granting Lasting Amazing Memories was created to provide underprivileged girls with prom dresses and accompanying accessories so that they are able to enjoy the rite of passage of their high school prom. WGIRLS Inc. was founded in 2007 by a small group of professional women in New York City who came together to donate their time, energy and talents to assist disadvantaged women and children across the city and, in times of international crisis, around the world.

The TBA Teen Tikkun Olam group, comprised of students in grades eight through 12, meets a minimum of two times per month for a planning session with dinner. Another meeting is centered on giving back to the community in a variety of charitable and volunteer ways. The projects in which the group becomes involved are peer led, with advisers Arleen Lichtenstein and Melissa Weiner overseeing the group.

Take this opportunity to look through your closet for the formal dresses you are no longer wearing and do a mitzvah! Through April 6, bring your gently-used dresses in all sizes, preferably on hangers, to the temple where there will be a rack set up outside the Jewish Learning Program to accept your generous donations.

For information, contact Lichtenstein at 973-994-3950 or at alichtenstein@tbanj.org. Visit www.tbanj.org/learning-program.