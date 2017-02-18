TBA Sisterhood celebrates Rosh Chodesh Sh’vat

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Rosh Chodesh is the Hebrew term for the beginning of the month on the Jewish calendar; this time has evolved into a women’s holiday in some circles. Temple B’nai Abraham’s Sisterhood joins together, led by Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz, a few times a year to welcome the new month with conversation, learning, spiritual growth and connection.

Recently, Sisterhood celebrated the month of Sh’vat, in which the holiday of Tu B’Sh’vat, a celebration of the earth and new growing year, occurs. The evening included poetry and meditation with tree themes, text study about Judaism, the environment and climate change, and planting seeds of hope for the future.

TBA Sisterhood’s next Rosh Chodesh celebration will be Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the community. For information, call Dantowitz at 973-994-2290, ext 213. Visit www.tbanj.org.