Understand your worth, negotiation your value

LIVINGSTON, NJ — As a woman, are you selling yourself short and undervaluing your expertise? Do you find it difficult to ask for a raise? NCJW/Essex is hosting a special event on Wednesday, March 29, from 9 To 11 a.m. that is open to all women. Whether you are working now or thinking of going back to work, this program should not be missed!

Featured speaker Rachel Braun Scherl, co-founder of SPARK Solutions for Growth, a consulting firm that advises businesses on strategic growth and partnerships, will address the issue of undervaluing your experience and qualifications.

Seating is limited and registration is required. This event is free with a light breakfast included. It will be held at the NCJW/Essex office, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston. Call 973-740-0588 or visit www.ncjwessex.org for more information or to register.