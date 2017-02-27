ACLU-NJ legal director to attend TBA Shabbat services

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Friday, March 3 , at 7:30 p.m., following Shabbat Services at 6:30 p.m., Temple B’nai Abraham Sisterhood will sponsor a Shabbat dinner and speaker at the temple, 300 East Northfield Road in Livingston. Edward Barocas, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, will discuss “Freedom of Religion/Freedom from Religion: Current and Emerging Issues.”

As legal director for the ACLU-NJ, Barocas manages a 30-case docket that touches every corner of civil liberties — free speech, religious freedom, equal protection, privacy, reproductive freedom and due process of law. Prior to joining the ACLU, Barocas served as a public defender in Newark, representing convicted sex offenders, and litigated class-action suits challenging the constitutionality of Megan’s Law. He has taught at Rutgers Law School in four areas of constitutional law: due process, privacy, cruel and unusual punishment, and ex post facto/double jeopardy punishments.

Join your friends for a delicious dinner, good conversation and a stimulating presentation. Admission is charged. Reservations are strongly requested. Register online at www.tbanj.org. For further information, call 973-994-2290.