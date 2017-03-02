Shandler discusses ‘The Media and The Holocaust’ at TBA

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Feb. 15 Temple B’nai Abraham’s 2017 Bloom Lecture Series offered perspectives on the media and the Holocaust with a lecture on “The Anne Frank Phenomenon” led by professor Jeffrey Shandler, chair of the Department of Jewish Studies at Rutgers University.

Shandler’s first lecture explored “The Anne Frank Phenomenon.” One of the world’s most widely read books, “Anne Frank’s Diary of a Young Girl” has inspired responses of singular range and scope: dozens of musical compositions, thousands of YouTube videos, a museum visited by millions, as well as numerous works of fine art, biography, fiction, poetry, dance, film, broadcasting and pedagogy.