LSO presents ‘Music that Tells a Great Story’

LIVINGSTON, NJ — An upcoming concert program by Anthony LaGruth and the Livingston Symphony Orchestra will include time-honored works by Rossini, Mendelssohn and Prokofiev, and features a world premiere of a composition by Ting Ho of Montclair State University. The show, “Music that Tells a Great Story,” will be Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Middle School, 11 Broadlawn Drive in Livingston.

Experience a Rossini opera overture, the most popular of violin concertos, a ballet suite that paints a musical picture of a Shakespearean love story, and an original work that may very well have been inspired by the final scene of an action film.

Admission is charged. For more information, call 973-980-1809 or visit www.lsonj.org.